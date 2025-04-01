Apple is developing the M6 Chip with modem

Apple is starting work on the next-generation M-series chip for its Mac lineup.

The M5 chip is expected to debut this year for the MacBook Pro and other Mac models. Current MacBooks utilize the Wi-Fi chips from Qualcomm, but Apple is looking to build its own and use that for future devices. According to the latest rumors, the M5 MacBook Pro will not have any notable design changes other than the new chip.

Bloomberg said that the 2026 MacBook Pro will be more interesting, with a new case design and a thinner OLED display. Apple is believed to be adding a cellular modem based on the C1 modem chip. The C1 chip first appeared in the iPhone 16e. The modem could also be integrated into a future MacBook Air. It’s likely that the MacBooks will have GPS and satellite connectivity. Apple has yet to announce the release of this year’s MacBook Pro.