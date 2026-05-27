Apple

Apple is first in the Q1 Smartphone Market

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is first in the Q1 Smartphone Market

For the first time, Apple has ranked number one globally in smartphone shipments for the first quarter of this year, as the company captured about 21% of worldwide shipments and grew by 9% annually. Samsung placed a close second with 21% as well, and then Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo.


The milestone comes as the best-selling smartphone worldwide is the iPhone 17 during Q1, and during this time, the iPhone 17 line claimed the top 3 spots in the tracker for global handset model sales. The company being able to protect its margin and keep the premium pricing helped significantly against the competition.

Apple is first in the Q1 Smartphone Market

Shortages of NAND and DRAM memory continue to affect the whole market, with chipmakers shifting their priorities to customers in AI data centers instead of manufacturers for smartphones. The rising costs and shortages will affect Apple later this year, with the shortage possibly lasting until late next year.


Latest News
The Anker 14in1 Docking Station is $60 Off
The Anker 14in1 Docking Station is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing More Products In 2026
Apple Releasing More Products In 2026
1 Min Read
New Features Coming in watchOS 27
New Features Coming in watchOS 27
1 Min Read
Gen AI Subdomain Launched Before WWDC Kicks Off
Gen AI Subdomain Launched Before WWDC Kicks Off
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
FCC Database Reveals A Potential Over-ear Headphones for Beats or Apple
FCC Database Reveals A Potential Over-ear Headphones for Beats or Apple
1 Min Read
Apple May Be Going Back to a Clear Case for Upcoming iPhone 18 Models
Apple May Be Going Back to a Clear Case for Upcoming iPhone 18 Models
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Codex Can Now Operate Even if Your Mac is Locked/Closed
Codex Can Now Operate Even if Your Mac is Locked/Closed
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Will Be Used to Film MLS Match
iPhone 17 Pro Will Be Used to Film MLS Match
1 Min Read
iPhone 19 Pro and Pro Max Models to Have Quad-Curved Display
iPhone 19 Pro and Pro Max Models to Have Quad-Curved Display
1 Min Read
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?