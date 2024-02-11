Apple

Apple is now allowing alternative App Stores in App Store connect

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

Apple is now allowing alternative app platforms through the App Store Connect in the EU.

After a lengthy process, Apple is making changes to the App Store Connect for the overhaul and compliance with the European Union. Alternative app store marketplaces are open and can be downloaded via a web browser or site to the iPhone. Similar to the App Store, these platforms offer a variety of apps for iOS, allowing developers to distribute their apps without having to go through the App Store. The process of downloading to the iPhone is still checked by the company for viruses, malware, and malicious content.

App Store

Developers who intend to add alternative app marketplaces must go through notarization and agree to the new business terms set by Apple. In the EU, developers must pay .50 euros per install and after 1 million installs for apps. TestFlight may be used for testing new features as well.

