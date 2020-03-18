Apple is now offering an extended return period because of store closures

On Friday, Apple shut down all its retail stores outside mainland China until March 27, to slow down and control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the USA and several countries.

As all Apple retail stores will remain close, many individuals are worried if they can return the products within the 14-day return policy after the stores reopen. There are several people asking questions on the FAQ section on Apple.com. Apple recently answers one question regarding the 14-day return policy.

A user asked, “I want to return a product I recently purchased, but the 14-day return period will end before March 28—what should I do?”

Apple responded to this question with, “Don’t worry. We’ll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.” It does not include Contracted iPhones in the USA, Japan, Canada, and Australia. It T also does not include the Carrier financing devices and Trade-in devices.

Another question by a user was when will I get back my device, and it is already in store for a repair?

Apple responded to this question by saying, “If ready for pickup, you can collect your device on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.”