Apple is working on “Steve Jibs Heritage Edition” AR glasses claims Jon Prosser

Jon Prosser claims that Apple is working on a new pair of AR glasses which is a limited edition. These glasses will look like those that Steve Jobs use to wear; round frameless glasses.
Earlier Cult Of Mac shared a rumor in a tweet:
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman replied to that tweet that it was a fiction. He says that there is confusion and Apple is not working on these glasses. However, Jon Prosser backed the claim made by CultofMac and replied:
“So much respect for you.
Which makes it even better.
See you next year”
Prosser also shared more details in the Cult of Mac’s Cultcast Podcast. He said that this new limited edition will have a similar design to the Gold Apple watch. He said that Apple is now working on the prototype of the Steve Job Heritage glasses.
It is a tribute to Steve Jobs, he said, but also more like a marketing strategy at this point. Prosser also claims that the AR glasses will come in various styles. He said that he doesn’t know the material Apple will use to manufacture these heritage glasses.