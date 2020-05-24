Apple is working on “Steve Jibs Heritage Edition” AR glasses claims Jon Prosser

Jon Prosser claims that Apple is working on a new pair of AR glasses which is a limited edition. These glasses will look like those that Steve Jobs use to wear; round frameless glasses.

Earlier Cult Of Mac shared a rumor in a tweet:

Do I even need to say that this (along with the rest of the Apple AR glasses stories in the past week) is complete fiction? https://t.co/oLK3VVbz8H — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 21, 2020

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman replied to that tweet that it was a fiction. He says that there is confusion and Apple is not working on these glasses. However, Jon Prosser backed the claim made by CultofMac and replied:

“So much respect for you.

Which makes it even better.

See you next year”

Apple plans a pair of ‘Steve Jobs Heritage Edition’ AR glasses https://t.co/EoYgLuyQmC by Leander Kahney pic.twitter.com/MmQrVN7Ufh — Cult of Mac (@cultofmac) May 21, 2020

Do I even need to say that this (along with the rest of the Apple AR glasses stories in the past week) is complete fiction? https://t.co/oLK3VVbz8H — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 21, 2020



Here's where I think the confusion is: There are two devices: An Apple mixed AR and VR headset (N301) that is planned to be announced as early as 2021 (delayed from 2020) and released in 2022. There is also the pure AR glasses (N421) that won't launch till end of 2022 or 2023. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 21, 2020

Prosser also shared more details in the Cult of Mac’s Cultcast Podcast. He said that this new limited edition will have a similar design to the Gold Apple watch. He said that Apple is now working on the prototype of the Steve Job Heritage glasses.

It is a tribute to Steve Jobs, he said, but also more like a marketing strategy at this point. Prosser also claims that the AR glasses will come in various styles. He said that he doesn’t know the material Apple will use to manufacture these heritage glasses.