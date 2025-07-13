Apple Isn’t Done with Apple Watch Blood Oxygen US Ban Yet

Apple is appealing the US ban on the Apple Watch blood oxygen feature.

The company appeared in the US federal appeals court to dispute the 2023 ruling made by the International Trade Commission. The ruling blocks the import of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 because of a patent infringement. The opposing company, Masimo, claimed that several patents were violated due to its pulse oximetry technology. Apple said the ruling was ‘unjustified’ due to the fact that Masimo did not have a competing product during that time. The lawyers also argued that the device was not ‘market ready’ when the complaint was filed, and therefore, hypothetical products should not be used for trade restrictions.

On Masimo’s side, the lawyers said that Apple was ‘attempting to rewrite the law’ when it argued that the ruling should only be upheld when there’s a commercialized product. The case is under consideration with an answer expected this year.