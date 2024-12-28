Apple

Apple Japan launches exclusive AirTag

By Samantha Wiley
AirTag

Apple has released a new exclusive AirTag promo as part of its celebration of the Japanese New Year.

Customers in the region can get an Apple gift card when they shop during January 2 to 5 and purchase eligible items. The gift card can be up to 30,000 yen, and the first 50,000 customers who bought an iPhone SE, iPhone 15, or iPhone 14 model can get the exclusive Year of the Snake-themed AirTag as a bonus. Apple will be giving iPhone buyers an 11,000 yen gift card, while MacBook Air buyers can get up to 15,000 yen in gift cards. A 12,000 yen gift card will come with purchase of an AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, while a 15,000 yen prize will be given to iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad buyers.

AirTag

Gift cards will also come for free with select Apple accessories, select Beats headphones, and Apple TV devices.

