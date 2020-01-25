Apple jobs website updated with animated logos and new design

The jobs website of Apple has received a new facelift, featuring a new video and a totally new look to try and captivate job seekers. One of the notable additions is the array of Apple logos the company has made as part of its October 18 event for the Mac.

Different logos come out whenever the ‘refresh’ button is tapped. The new video has an accompanying message to recruit Apple employee hopefuls who want to be part of the team.

Apple’s jobs site contains sections that outline jobs in retail locations, Apple’s philosophy, student opportunities, different Apple teams and a location overview where its retail stores are. Visitors can create a profile before going job hunting as well.

The revamp has now been applied to the official Apple jobs website. Those who might be interested or are job-hunting can visit the site and see it for themselves.