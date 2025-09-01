Apple

Apple Joins Douyin Merchant Ranks To Sell Its Products In China

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Joins Douyin Merchant Ranks To Sell Its Products In China

Douyin is a Chinese version of TikTok. ByteDance owns both Douyin and TikTok, but Douyin has remained accessible only to those who live in Hong Kong and China because of regulations and censorship. Douyin, like the TikTok platform, is insanely popular with a monthly active user count of over 760 million.


The platform has a marketplace that lets people who use the app make purchases from merchants, and Apple has decided to take part. Apple has launched a Douyin store where customers can buy products with the use of their Douyin Pay account with a linked credit card or bank info, offering consumers 12 installments without any interest.

Apple Joins Douyin Merchant Ranks To Sell Its Products In China

They even created a logo exclusively for their storefront with a design inspired by the logo of Douyin. It exhibits an Apple Logo with magenta and cyan highlights and a glass-like appearance. Testing for Douyin Pay in the App Store for China reportedly began in the middle of August.


Latest News
Techwoven Case for iPhone 17 Speculated to Have Additional Holes
Techwoven Case for iPhone 17 Speculated to Have Additional Holes
1 Min Read
Reciprocal Tariffs Will Still Affect The iPhone 17’s Release
Reciprocal Tariffs Will Still Affect The iPhone 17’s Release
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 off
1 Min Read
Anticipated Colorways for the iPhone 17 Lineup
Anticipated Colorways for the iPhone 17 Lineup
1 Min Read
Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO
Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag is $29 Off On Amazon
The 4-pack AirTag is $29 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple
New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple
1 Min Read
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
1 Min Read
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
1 Min Read
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
1 Min Read
Lost your password?