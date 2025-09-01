Apple Joins Douyin Merchant Ranks To Sell Its Products In China

Douyin is a Chinese version of TikTok. ByteDance owns both Douyin and TikTok, but Douyin has remained accessible only to those who live in Hong Kong and China because of regulations and censorship. Douyin, like the TikTok platform, is insanely popular with a monthly active user count of over 760 million.

The platform has a marketplace that lets people who use the app make purchases from merchants, and Apple has decided to take part. Apple has launched a Douyin store where customers can buy products with the use of their Douyin Pay account with a linked credit card or bank info, offering consumers 12 installments without any interest.

They even created a logo exclusively for their storefront with a design inspired by the logo of Douyin. It exhibits an Apple Logo with magenta and cyan highlights and a glass-like appearance. Testing for Douyin Pay in the App Store for China reportedly began in the middle of August.