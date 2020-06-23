Apple launches a Universal App Quick Start Program that will help developers prepare to transition from Intel Processors to Apple Silicon

During WWDC Apple announced a Universal App Quick Start Program that will help the developers prepare for Mac’s transition from the Intel-based processors to Apple’s custom Silicon processor.

This program has all the tools, resources, and support that the developers need to build their apps and test them for the next Mac devices.

This program costs $500. It gives access to the beta software, a private discussion forum, developer labs, technical support, and a few other resources. The participants of the program will get access to the Developer Transition Kit. This kit is similar to the Mac Mini and relies on Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip. It has 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD storage space.

It also has an HDMI 2.0 port, a 5Gbps USB-A port, and a pair of 10 Gbps USB-C ports. The kit also has Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and it also supports Gigabit Ethernet. Apple also says that the Developer Transition Kit is the property of Apple and the developers will return it after the program ends.

This program Universal App Quick Start Program is the same as the 2005’s program that Apple launched to transition from PowerPC chips to Intel processors.