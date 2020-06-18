Apple launches “Apple Camp at Home” for kids

The global health crisis has affected so many events across the globe. It has affected Apple events the most. The WWDC is also taking place digitally on June 22 and now Apple has launched the Apple Camp At Home as there will be no traditional Apple Camp Sessions for kids.

These sessions took place in Apple retail stores but due to the crisis, the physical events are now canceled. This year Apple will debut the digital version of the sessions for the children.

According to the announcement, Apple says:

“This summer Apple Camp gives kids ages 8-12 free, fun, digital programs to experience from their favorite spot at home”

These are a series of digital programs that focus on video, design, art, and coding. Apple also adds that it will provide easy-to-follow activity books for kids that they can complete. There will also be virtual sessions with Apple Store Creatives.

Apple will hold these live sessions over Webex. Each session will be 50 to 60 minutes. These virtual sessions will offer valuable guidance for the kids. These sessions are a way to make the most when the kids are at home. Parents will get notifications for registration on the Apple Camp Website once the registrations open.