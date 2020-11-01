Apple launches Apple One bundle services

Apple has officially launched its Apple One service in the US and 100-plus countries. Customers can now sign up for bundled packages on Apple services and pay a discounted rate for iCloud, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music and more.

iPhone users can get more information or subscribe to any of the offered Apple One bundles by going to Settings, (Your Name), Subscriptions then tapping ‘Apple One’.

Apple One offers a convenient and unified billing with two or more services. Currently, there are 3 available tiers:

Premier, which offers 2TB iCloud storage, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music for $29.95 a month on up to 6 accounts.

Family, which offers 200GB iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music for $19.95 a month on up to 6 account.

Individual, which offers 50GB iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music for $14.95 a month on a single account.