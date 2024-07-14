Apple

Apple launches Apple Watch for Kids page

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple has launched a new webpage aimed at offering the Apple Watch to children.

A new ‘Apple Watch For Your Kids’ campaign has launched, enticing parents to get their children the smartwatch. The page introduces features of the Apple Watch and how it could benefit users and wearers alike. Apple outlined how the cellular model can be managed via an iPhone and give children a wrist device for text messaging, location tracking, and calls. Schooltime is another feature that can restrict app usage and notifications during set hours through the Do Not Disturb option, while water resistance and overall durability are highlighted in the page as well.

Apple Watch

The ‘Apple Watch for Your Kids’ is a rebrand of the same Apple Watch Family Setup page, initially launched in 2020. Although the refreshed page is now live, Apple has not updated its support document to walk through users and parents with the smartwatch setup.

