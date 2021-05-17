Apple launches ASL-Presented today at Apple virtual sessions

The newest Today at Apple sessions will be virtual and have American Sign Language presentations in line with Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

Two Today at Apple sessions in ASL will be held- ‘Getting Started with iPad’ and ‘Getting Started with iPhone’, both of which will provide viewers with tips and tricks, as well as the basics of using an iPad or iPhone. Aside from that Apple will have its VoiceOver feature so more people can access and view the content.

Another Today at Apple session will focus on the Clips app, and this will have ASL support. The Global Accessibility Awareness Day-centric sessions will be held entirely in virtual and via Webex. This looks to be the trend moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety protocols. Those who are interested can sign up at Apple’s official website.

‘Getting Started with iPhone’ and ‘Getting Started with iPad’ are free to attend for everyone.