Apple launches Final Cut Pro 11 for Macs and iPads

By Samantha Wiley
Final Cut Pro 11

Apple has announced the release of the major improvements for their video editing software Final Cut Pro which is made for iPads and Macs, with the app being version 10 for 13 years. It is about time that Apple brought out a new version with the Final Cut Pro 11.

Apple showed a preview of the Final Cut Pro new version when the M4 Macs were introduced in October. The updated editing software can now be downloaded, where Apple brings a lot of improvements and capabilities, along with an AI feature called Magnetic Mask which utilizes the M series chip that the Mac is equipped with. The AI-powered tool is great for custom environments and backgrounds.

Final Cut Pro 11

Transcribe to Captions is another feature powered by AI, which can be used for the automated transcription of spoken audio to caption from a video using a large language model trained by Apple for analyzing audio in videos.

