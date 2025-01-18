Apple

Apple launches firmware update for MagSafe Charger

By Samantha Wiley
MagSafe Charger

A firmware update for the MagSafe Charger 25W was rolled out by Apple. The charger is compatible with certain Apple Watch models, AirPods, and the iPhone 12 and latest versions. It was updated from 2A138 to 2A143, but a different version is displayed when the accessory was shipped in the Settings app compared to the numbers on the internal firmware.

The 2024 MagSafe launched with the iPhone 16 and the other iPhone 16 models, and is capable of charging the devices up to 25W, whereas previous models like the iPhone 15 down to 12 can only receive 15W of charging.

MagSafe Charger

The release of the firmware update was under the radar and no release notes on the update was published by Apple, so nothing is known on what bug fixes or changes were made for the MagSafe charger. There’s no certain method on how to update the charger, but it requires a connection to an Apple gadget and has to be plugged in to be initiated.

