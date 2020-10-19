Apple launches ‘Illuminating Creativity Series’ in India

Apple has officially begun its first Today at Apple online sessions in India with the ‘Illuminating Creativity Series‘.

Top local artists and Apple Creative Pros will be at the helm for the Today at Apple programs. Due to the pandemic, the event has moved from Apple Stores to virtual.

After the Apple Store online launch in the country, the Cupertino-based firm has collaborated with musicians and photographers to produce online sessions. ‘Illuminating Creativity’ will run from October 17 till November 29, 2020.

Musicians who will be participating in online sessions include Prateek Kuhad, Raja Kumari, Aditi Ramesh, DIVINE and Lisa Mishra, while notable photographers include Prarthna Singh, Anurag Banerjee, Avani Rai, Siddharta Joshi and Hashim Badani.

The online event will be held via Webex, and programs such as GarageBand will be used. Those who are interested can sign up for the Photo Labs and Photo Skills session, as well as Music Skills on the official Apple website.