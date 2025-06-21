Apple

Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo

By Samantha Wiley
New Apple Card applicants can get a nice bonus with Apple’s newest promotion.

The limited offer runs from June 19 until July 7. Customers can get $100 Daily Cash for an accumulated purchase amount of at least $500 within 60 days after the account was opened. The promotion is only available through the online offer page- those interested should sign up and apply for the Apple Card to have the bonus activated.

Apple’s promo is separate from the Daily Cash earned via regular spend. Buying from select merchants such as Walgreens, Uber, Nike, and Apple using your Apple Card will produce a 3% cash back in the US. Furthermore, all other purchases using an Apple Card will produce a 2% cash back. Using the physical card will produce a 1% cash back. Apple debuted its credit card in the US in 2019 and has not launched it in other countries since.

