Apple launches new Apple Music promo in February

Apple recently debuted a promo for Apple Music in the US.

The new Apple Music promo lasts until the 27th of this month and offers the streaming service for just $2.99 for six whole months. Apple said ‘eligible’ customers can get the promo, but further details have not been shared. Those who are interested can go to the official Apple website and see if they qualify on the offers page. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the offer can be redeemed on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone via the Apple Music’s home tab.

Once the six months are up, the service is automatically renewed at the regular price until the subscriber decides to cancel. According to Apple, the promo is ‘the best offer ever’ for the streaming platform. It’s worth noting that Apple Music serves as the official Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, which features renowned hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.