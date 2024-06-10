Apple launches new ‘Big Fish’ ad

Apple recently shared a new ad on its official YouTube channel titled ‘Big Fish.’

‘Big Fish’ is about half a minute in length and tells the story of a man who caught a big fish. Struggling to take a photo, he realizes he could use his Apple Watch and the Double Tap feature to take a snapshot through his iPhone. The words ‘Snap with a Tap’ play near the end as the man’s reflection of him holding up the fish is reflected on the lens. The video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

A Camera remote app can be found on the Apple Watch and controls the iPhone’s camera. A single tap on the watch will focus the lens, while a double tap will make the device capture an image. There’s also a timer button that can be set via the app. Double Tap is supported on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9.