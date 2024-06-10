Apple

Apple launches new ‘Big Fish’ ad

By Samantha Wiley
Big Fish

Apple recently shared a new ad on its official YouTube channel titled ‘Big Fish.’

Advertisements

‘Big Fish’ is about half a minute in length and tells the story of a man who caught a big fish. Struggling to take a photo, he realizes he could use his Apple Watch and the Double Tap feature to take a snapshot through his iPhone. The words ‘Snap with a Tap’ play near the end as the man’s reflection of him holding up the fish is reflected on the lens. The video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Big Fish

A Camera remote app can be found on the Apple Watch and controls the iPhone’s camera. A single tap on the watch will focus the lens, while a double tap will make the device capture an image. There’s also a timer button that can be set via the app. Double Tap is supported on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
