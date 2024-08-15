Apple launches new ‘Designed for Every Body’ video

Apple recently shared a video ad on its official YouTube channel titled ‘The Relay’

The video was shown ahead of the Paris Paralympics Games and had a ‘designed for every body’ tagline, focusing on athletic accessibility. The ad shows the training, competition, and routines done by disabled athletes in varying sports, all of whom have an Apple device assisting them. The ad highlights competitive sports and their universality as well as inclusivity, and thus the tagline for the video.

Apple said that its devices are ‘designed for every body, whether you’re a sprinter, wheelchair racer, track cyclist, or swimmer’ and highlights apps such as daily exercise goals, sleep metrics, and the Workout app on the Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad. ‘The Relay’ is nearly four minutes in length and is available to watch on Apple’s YouTube channel. Those interested can learn more about the accessibility features on Apple’s dedicated webpage.