Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+

Apple recently added a new game on Apple News+ to celebrate World Emoji Day.

Advertisements

The Emoji Game is now available for iOS 18.4 and newer devices. Apple unveiled it during this year’s WWDC as part of iOS 26 and made it so that it coincided with World Emoji Day. The game can also run on other Apple devices that run macOS 15.4, iPadOS 18.4, and iOS 18.4.

Users can fill in words with blank spots with emoji combinations and emojis. The demo shows dragging emojis to complete a word, and emojis could have different meanings depending on the word. Genmojis are in it as well. It’s currently limited only to Apple News+ subscribers, but the game might appear elsewhere in the Apple ecosystem. Sudoku, Quartiles, and Crossword are also in Apple News+. New puzzles are to be released daily in Canada and the US.