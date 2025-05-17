Apple launches new music transfer tool

Apple has debuted a new music transfer tool available within Apple Music.

Streaming music service Apple Music has gained a new tool for importing music from other third-party services, such as Spotify. As outlined in its official support document, the feature is available to New Zealand and Australia users. The Cupertino-based company has partnered with SongShift for this endeavor and has integrated the functionality into the service instead of having it as an external app.

New Zealand and Australia subscribers can migrate their library through the Apple Music app or the web version. Playlists, albums, and songs will be transferred to Apple Music and depending on the service. For iPad and iPhone users, the action can be done in Settings, Apps, then Apple Music, and choosing the Transfer Music from Other Music Services’ option. The user can then choose which content they want to import to the Apple Music library.