Apple

Apple launches new music transfer tool

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has debuted a new music transfer tool available within Apple Music.

Advertisements

Streaming music service Apple Music has gained a new tool for importing music from other third-party services, such as Spotify. As outlined in its official support document, the feature is available to New Zealand and Australia users. The Cupertino-based company has partnered with SongShift for this endeavor and has integrated the functionality into the service instead of having it as an external app.

Apple

New Zealand and Australia subscribers can migrate their library through the Apple Music app or the web version. Playlists, albums, and songs will be transferred to Apple Music and depending on the service. For iPad and iPhone users, the action can be done in Settings, Apps, then Apple Music, and choosing the Transfer Music from Other Music Services’ option. The user can then choose which content they want to import to the Apple Music library.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $19 Off
1 Min Read
HBO Max
Max to be renamed ‘HBO Max’
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 219 now live
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4
The Beats Solo 4 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
C1 Modem
The C1 modem gets a security update through iOS 18.5
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.5
New watchOS 11.5 debuts
1 Min Read
visionOS 2.5
visionOS 2.5 comes with Apple TV Vision Tab feature
1 Min Read
M5 Chip
Apple Glass will be powered by special chip: Design in progress
2 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 19
iOS 19 to have AI-Powered battery management feature
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’ to arrive on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Mac to School
New ‘Mac to School’ Video ads surface online
1 Min Read
Lost your password?