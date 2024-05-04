Apple launches newest iPhone ad, ‘Find Your Friends’

Apple has launched a new video ad for the iPhone 15’s Precision Finding titled ‘Find Your Friends.’

Advertisements

‘Find Your Friends’ is the latest video ad and promotes the Find My app on the iPhone 15 lineup. The video is nearly three minutes in length and starts with a person suiting up for a Star Wars event as a Mandalorian. After a lengthy trip, he goes to the convention and finds that there are a myriad of people in the same costume. Using his iPhone, the person activates the Find My app and proceeds to locate his friends. The convention is full of people in Star Wars-themed costumes and offers a glimpse of the Star Wars universe.

To do this, both persons must have an iPhone 15 in order to track one another. The feature works similarly to an AirTag and supports Precision Finding, which has on-screen tracking instructions to point the user to the other’s location.