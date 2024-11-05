Apple launches program to repair iPhone 14 plus rear camera

Apple has recently announced an iPhone 14 Plus repair program regarding its camera issue, to address the small percentage of users where their iPhone 14 Plus fails to show an image preview when photos are captured from the rear camera.

The devices affected were made from around April 10 last year to April 28 this year. A serial number checker from Apple is available for users to see if their iPhone has been affected by this rear camera issue and are not able to view the images taken.

People who encounter this problem with the camera bug can have it repaired for free when they visit their local Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple Retail Store. Qualified iPhone 14 Plus models apply to devices that have been acquired for 3 years after its first sale. The people who got their rear camera serviced for repair prior to this program can ask for a refund by contacting Apple.