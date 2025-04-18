Apple launches recycling discount program

Apple is planning an in-store recycling event in line with April 22, Earth Day.

The promotion gives customers a 10% discount when buying Apple accessories for old electronics. The devices will be recycled for them. The Cupertino-based company has several environmental initiatives in place, including the recycling of accessories, older devices, and cables. The in-store program begins on Wednesday. Customers whose devices are not part of the trade-in credit list will be given $20 on select accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, Apple Pencil, AirPods, and AirTags.

Apple will accept electronic items from other brands, and it’s worth visiting the nearest Apple Store to see if it qualifies. The recycling program will take effect for about a month. It’s not clear whether the discount program is solely in the US or will be offered in other countries.