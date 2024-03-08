Apple launches Safari technology preview 190

The latest version of Apple’s experimental browser is now live, with improvements and fixes across the board.

Apple recently launched Safari Technology Preview 190, an experimental browser for testing features that may or may not be included in future Safari versions. Safari Technology Preview was first launched in March 2016 for the same reason. Preview number 90 includes updates and fixes for History, JavaScript, Networking, URLs, Web Inspector, Web API, SVG, Media, HTML, and CSS. Release notes may be available at the official Safari Technology Preview page.

The newest Safari Technology Preview release supports macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura, two of the latest operating systems for macOS. Users can update their current Technology Preview browsers to version 190 by going to Settings, then Software Update. The software can also be downloaded in the official Safari Technology Preview webpage. It’s worth noting that Preview 190 can run alongside public-release versions of Safari.