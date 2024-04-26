Apple

Apple launches Safari Technology Preview 193

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has released a new version of its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 193 has recently launched and is now available to download for those who would like to use it. The current version, Preview 193 includes updates and fixes for web elements, including Inspector, API, Rendering, JavaScript, Forms, CSS, and Accessibility, among others. Users can download the browser installer for the first time on Apple’s official Safari Technology Preview page, or through the browser’s settings.

Safari

Technology Preview can run alongside the regular consumer version of Safari without any issues. Apple launched Technology Preview in March 2016 as an experimental browser. The features in Preview 193 can be used to improve the browser experience further. Also, Preview 193 supports macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura, the two latest versions launched in September last year. Downloading Safari Technology Preview is free and does not require a developer account.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Vision Pro
Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle now available on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
Passkey support added on iOS WhatsApp
1 Min Read
Apple 2023 iMac
Enjoy a $100 Discount on the 2023 iMac with M3 Chip
1 Min Read
Apple
New Calculator app arriving on iPadOS
1 Min Read
iPad Air
New 12.9-inch iPad Air no longer mini-LED, according to report
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch to have thinner logic board
1 Min Read
Anker MagSafe Charger
Anker’s MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Cube is $37 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple buys on-device processing company
1 Min Read
FIFA Club World Cup
Apple planning to acquire FIFA Club World Cup streaming rights
1 Min Read
Meta Horizon OS
Meta Horizon OS opens to third party manufacturers
1 Min Read
Anker
The Anker 100W USB-C 3-Port GaN Charger is $21 Off
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
Apple might not launch an M3 Mac Mini
1 Min Read
Lost your password?