Apple launches Safari Technology Preview 193

Apple has released a new version of its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Safari Technology Preview 193 has recently launched and is now available to download for those who would like to use it. The current version, Preview 193 includes updates and fixes for web elements, including Inspector, API, Rendering, JavaScript, Forms, CSS, and Accessibility, among others. Users can download the browser installer for the first time on Apple’s official Safari Technology Preview page, or through the browser’s settings.

Technology Preview can run alongside the regular consumer version of Safari without any issues. Apple launched Technology Preview in March 2016 as an experimental browser. The features in Preview 193 can be used to improve the browser experience further. Also, Preview 193 supports macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura, the two latest versions launched in September last year. Downloading Safari Technology Preview is free and does not require a developer account.