Apple launches Safari technology preview update

Apple rolled out an update for the Safari Technology Preview, which is an experimental browser that lets developers try out features that are set to be released in future versions of Safari. It was first launched in March 2016.

The 208 version of Safari Technology Preview features updates and fixes for JavaScript, Rendering, CSS, Scrolling, Web Authentication, WebRTC, Web Inspector, Web Extensions, and Web API. The current release works with Apple gadgets that run on macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma and can be run alongside the Safari browser.

The update is accessible under Software Update found in System Preference for people who have previously installed the browser from Apple’s site. The update’s release notes can be found on the Safari Technology Preview site. Apple’s goal with the experimental browser is to round up feedback from its users and developers using their website and web technologies to aid in their browser development process and implement these future updates on Safari.