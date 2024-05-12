Apple launches three macOS release candidates

Apple has released not just one, but three release candidates for the macOS in a single day.

Advertisements

macOS 14.5 release candidate has gone live alongside two other versions for older systems ahead of the public release. Apple launched watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, and iOS 17.5 on Tuesday, then followed it up with the macOS 14.5 release candidate, replacing build 2105580a. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company has updated macOS Monterey to build 21H1222 or version 12.7.5, while the macOS Ventura has gone a similar change to build 22G720, or version 12.7.5.

It’s worth noting that release candidates are not public versions, which means they should only be installed on non-critical machines. Beta versions are available on the official Apple Beta Software Program page or by updating the system that’s running the beta. A public launch is expected to follow soon.