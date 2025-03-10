Apple launches two daily cash bonus promotions for new users

Two new Apple Card promotions are in the works for new users.

Advertisements

Apple debuted not just one, but two bonuses for new Apple Card users. Namely, a $75 welcome bonus and a $200 cash back in the course of ten months. The specifics are that the Apple Card owner has to make ten purchases every month in order to get up to $200 cash back. The sign-up window for the promotion ends on March 21, and cardholders will receive the credit from the time they receive the card until December 31 this year.

The promotion aims to entice new customers to sign up for the Apple Card and make routine purchases than occasional. It’s worth noting that there is no minimum spend on qualifying purchases. Apple Card initially debuted in 2019 and does not have fees, but it’s only available in the United States at the moment.