Apple Leadership Shake Up

With John Ternus as the new CEO of Apple, leadership in the company is expected to see some changes, with Steve Smith, a veteran of the company, taking on acquisitions, corporate, and mergers and acquisitions development, taking it off Adrian Perica. At Apple, M&A is important as they deal with arrangements and acquisitions.

Perica will remain with the company as he will monitor Apple News, iCloud, and Fitness+. He has done this for 3 years now and is going to report to Eddy Cue, lead of services and App Store, while Smith will be reporting to Kevan Parekh, the CFO at Apple, with M&A transitioning back to the division of finance.

Carson Oliver will be moving up to App Store vice president, now in charge of the App Store, with Phil Schiller stepping down as the chief for the App Store in August. Oliver will report to Eddy Cue, who is monitoring services and the App Store. Eddy Cue is scouting out successors, with Perica leading that list.