Apple leases ‘Triangle Building’ in San Jose

The Mercury News has recently reported that Apple has rented the ‘Triangle Building’ and all its six floors. The site, which has an address of 5300 Stevens Creek Blvd is just two miles away from Apple Park.

The report also states that there has been frenetic activity afterward, with noticeable construction work seen on the 86,000 square feet establishment. Moreover, Apple logos have appeared throughout the building’s facades.

This isn’t the first time Apple has rented the space. In 2012, the Cupertino-based company signed a lease, but it wasn’t used as much per the property listing services.

Apple has been rumored to have been expanding around the Apple Park region in 2019. The last contract was an office space lease right across the ‘Triangle Building’. Currently, Apple has several properties within the Bay Area, including offices in San Jose and the campus which is located in Santa Clara, California.