Apple ‘Let Loose’ event happening on May 7

Apple recently sent out notifications about an upcoming event titled ‘Let Loose’

Advertisements

The virtual event ‘Let Loose’ is believed to hold several iPads and introduce them to the public and might contain new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, as well as accessories for the iPad lineup. It’s not unusual for Apple to put surprises every now and then, but we’ll have to wait until the day arrives to find out. ‘Let Loose’ will go live on May 7 at 10 am Eastern Time. Aside from the iPad Pro and iPad Air variants, there’s also reason to believe that a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil will be announced.

The logo of ‘Let Loose’ is an icon the shape of an Apple with an Apple Pencil in it. It will stream on Apple’s official YouTube channel as well as on Apple.com. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a message on X, saying ‘Pencil us in for May 7.’