Apple likely to buy NextVR for $100 million

It is not the first time that Apple acquired other smaller companies and start-ups. Earlier it was reported that Apple purchased an AI startup for making Siri function better. Now, according to several authentic sources, Apple is looking to purchase Orange County, California based NextVR.

According to sources such as 9to5mac, Apple has plans to improve the augmented reality experience. Apple is already planning to build a platform for the AR using ARKit. NextVR is a virtual reality company that offers VR services for live events.

The reason Apple might be looking to buy NextVR is the technology it uses to upscale the live video streaming. With this technology, NextVR offers high-quality streams directly to the VR headsets from Lenovo, Oculus, PlayStation, Microsoft, and HTC.

According to the sources, the price of the acquisition is $100 million. There is no update on what Apple will do after the acquisition. It is also believed that Apple is hiring people who develop NextVR. Currently, NextVR has partnerships with Fox Sports, NBA, Wimbledon, and several other partners. The sources at 9to5mac have asked Apple for further comments on this matter. As of now Apple is silent about this and hasn’t officially disclosed anything.