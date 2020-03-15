Apple limits AirPods and Apple Watch Try-Ons in its retail stores

Coronavirus is spreading quickly, and Apple is trying hard to combat it by implementing various strategies in retail stores. According to the report by Business Insider Apple is now limiting Apple Watch try-on at some of its retail stores to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Apple Watch as being its “most personal device ever.” The customers have been trying on the watch ever since its launch in 2015. The people who visit the stores say that Apple is not eliminating the Apple watch try-on process. It is only a strategy to reduce the spread of the virus.

Apple instructs its employees not to encourage the customers to try the AirPods. They should only allow the customers to try on the AirPods on their request. Currently, Apple is implementing this strategy in select stores at specific locations where the threat to spread the virus is more.

For the past few weeks, Apple has been trying to limit the outbreak of coronavirus by implementing deep cleanings in stores. Apple now has several hand sanitizer stations in its retail stores.

Also, Apple has ordered extra-clean the products that are on display in the stores. Also, Apple reduces the number of chairs at the Genius Bar and cubes in the Forum areas.