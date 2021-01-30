Apple list standalone AirPods max ear cushions on Apple.com

AirPods Max users can now purchase the ear cushions for the headphones separately on Apple.com. Priced at $69, customers can choose to get matching ear cushions and check them out online.

Currently, the products are ‘coming soon’ but there’s a price and an estimated delivery date of January 29, 2021 being the earliest, which is a 2-day turnaround time if the order were to be placed today. Available colors for the ear cushions include Green, Sky Blue, Pink, Space Gray and Silver.

Previous news say that Apple will not be replacing AirPods Max ear cushions when users opt for the Apple Care warranty. The Cupertino-based company has outlined a set of steps users can take to send in their defective AirPods Max headphones without including the ear cushions.

The AirPods Max is Apple’s first high-end branded headphones. It launched December 2020 and carries a $550 price tag. Aside from having the H1 chip it also features active noise canceling and a Digital Crown.