Apple lists refurbished M1 iMacs at Apple store online

Apple has officially begun selling its 24 inch iMac with the M1 chip on the US Apple.com website.

There are several models to choose from, with entry levels that have 256GB SSD, 7-core GPU and 8-core CPU for $1,099, and higher end units that have 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 8-core GPU and 8-core CPU for $1,799. Discounts range from $200 to $250 compared to their brand new counterparts.

Refurbished 24 inch iMacs come with all accessories and manuals and are covered with a one year warranty on purchase. Apple says these refurbished items are inspected, cleaned, repaired, tested and repackaged and are similar to new devices.

Currently, customers can opt for several variants and color options. Stock will depend on popularity and what computers are being sent back for return or repairs.

Refurbished M1 iMacs have begun appearing on the UK Apple Store as well. The M1 iMac was introduced in April this year.