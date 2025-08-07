Apple

Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is searching for a team of engineers to work on enhancements for Safari, Siri and Spotlight, with job listings found on the Apple Career website. The team will be developing large language models used to improve how Siri answers the questions of users referencing their personal documents while keeping their privacy safe.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the team is already in the early phase of creating an experience similar to ChatGPT and potentially develop into a standalone app. Gurman reported in the past that a version of Siri that is more chatty was in development, but was pushed back at least until iOS 27.

As of now, Apple has only announced a version of Siri that could understand the personal context of a user better, meaning it is much more personalized. Apple displayed how it works by asking Siri about the lunch reservation made by an iPhone user’s mother and gathering info from Messages and Mail.

