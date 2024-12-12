Apple

Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is thinking of adding a cellular connection for the Mac with the company in Cupertino looking into the possibility of implementing a modem chip into a Mac in the future, but is not expected to launch until the year 2026 or beyond.

Apple is set to introduce its custom-made 5G chip that has been in production for years in 2025, and the new chip will be implemented on the iPhone SE, iPhone 17 Air, and a new iPad that is budget-friendly, serving as a test before using the chip for Apple flagship products. After that point, the 5G modem chip made by Apple will be implemented in other devices like iPads and other iPhones within a period of 3 years.

Apple

The modem chip will be exclusive to a speed of 5G sub-6-GHz with the second generation supporting a faster technology namely mmWave and will eventually phase out the modem chips by Qualcomm.

