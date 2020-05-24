Apple looking to compete with Spotify by buying exclusive original Podcasts

Apple has been facing threats by Spotify and its growing ambitions. According to the report by Bloomberg, Apple is looking for an executive to lead the Podcasts. Apple has begun acquiring two types of Podcasts. One of them is the audio spinoff and the other is original Podcasts.

Apple is seeking a leader for its Original Podcasts. The leader will report directly to the head of Podcasting, Ben Cave. Earlier this year Bloomberg also reported that Apple was looking to develop its Podcasts which will focus on movies and TV shows. It is Apple’s way to promote Apple TV+.

However, now it appears that Apple is also purchasing the Podcast original content. It is also reported that Apple has asked several producers to provide their podcasts without any advertisement.

Apple is trying to beat Spotify with this strategy. Spotify focuses mainly on podcasts which are a threat to Apple. The Apple Podcasts app is the first choice of Apple customers. However last year’s efforts by Spotify are posing a threat to Apple. Spotify has been working on its podcasts and also buying a lot of well-known podcasts.