Apple

Apple looking to fix M4 iPad Pro and iPadOS 18 crashing problem

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is in the process of fixing an issue with the newly-launched iPadOS 18 bricking a number of M4 iPad Pro models.

Authorized Service Providers were sent memos on the issue, claiming that ‘a small number’ of iPad Pro models with the M4 chip were not turning on after having iPadOS 18 installed on the device. The memo said that Apple is working on the issue and has made the software update unavailable specifically for the iPad Pro for now. There is no timeframe promised on when the mini patch will go out and if it will resolve other minor bugs and performance improvements.

The Cupertino-based company instructs technicians to first do a force restart of the affected device. Beyond that, however, bricked iPad Pro models will have to wait for the official patch to have their tablets working again. Other iPad models such as the iPad Air and iPad mini seem to be working fine.

