Apple Looking to Partner with AI Companies for A Revamped Siri

Google and Apple have been in discussions about using Gemini AI as the spine for a new version of Siri that is smarter. Talks are still in their early stages, but Apple reached out to Google and asked the company to make an AI model customized for Siri.

Advertisements

Google has begun training for a model that can run on the Private Cloud Compute Servers of Apple. Discussions were held with both Antrophic and OpenAI as well, and Apple has been developing its own model versions for Apple servers.

Apple is experimenting with multiple large language models and is checking out collaborations with the various AI companies for a better and revamped version of Siri. It is unclear if they will be collaborating with a third-party company or go with their own large language model.

As of now, there are no confirmations on which company Apple will work with. Rumors indicate that Siri LLM will be released in the spring of next year.