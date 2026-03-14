Apple Looking To Transition To 3D-Modelled Enclosures

Apple is looking to produce more aluminum device enclosures that are 3D printed. The company is looking to shift to 3D printed aluminum enclosures for their future products, like how the MacBook Neo depends on a new process of manufacturing aluminum.

Enclosures that are 3D printed could allow Apple to increase efficiency and save costs and materials. This could be released first for the Apple Watch and then expanded to the iPhone. The process is a titanium 3D printed technique Apple has, which premiered for the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The company’s operation and design manufacturing departments will be partnering up. The Neo brand may also branch out in the future in the form of the Apple Watch SE, potentially naming it the Apple Watch Neo.