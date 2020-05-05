Apple looks forward to making it possible to edit sent messages

According to a report by AppleInsider earlier this week a new application was published by the US Patent and Trademark Office which makes it possible to edit the sent messages along with many other features.

The patent application gives comprehensive details about the interface of a messaging app. The descriptions include displaying the private messages, syncing the contacts and messages, translating various languages, creating a group message, acknowledging messages, etc. The patent also mentions the improvements made to the messaging applications such as the bubble effect, sending money with Apple Pay, etc.

The patent describes several features. One of the most significant features that it highlights is the ability to edit the sent text messages. This can happen when the user touches the message and a menu will be displayed which has options to edit the sent message. Taping on the option will show a message editing interface.

According to AppleInsider, Apple has been conducting extensive research on messaging which hints editing of sent text messages. Improvement in the messaging app will allow Apple to compete with other popular apps that already have this feature such as WeChat. There is no confirmation on when Apple will add this feature to its messaging app.