Apple Loses $110M 3G Wireless Patent Battle

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is forced to pay $110-plus million in damages after losing a legal battle regarding 3G wireless patents.

The long-standing lawsuit between Apple and TOT Power Control recently came to an end, with the jury deciding against the Cupertino-based company. The decision was that Apple violated TOT Power Control’s patents, which include chips in the Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone. Reuters said that the decision forces Apple to pay over $110 million, determined as ‘running royalty’ at 25 cents per product. An Apple spokesperson said that Apple will file an appeal against the verdict, and the CEO of TOT said that their party was ‘thrilled’ with the outcome.

The lawsuit began in 2021 when TOT presented two patents that were violated. The last cellular patent infringement was in May when Apple lost the decision and had to pay a sum total of $502 million to Optis Cellular.

Lost your password?