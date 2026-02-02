Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions

Apple will be losing about 4 more researchers in the AI department, on top of a Siri executive in the higher ranks, as the company is planning to launch 2 different versions of the virtual assistant. Apple announced that they plan to launch a revamped, more personalized Siri that will be powered by Gemini. It’s anticipated to be rolled out with iOS 26.4.

Siri is apparently going to be better when iOS 27 comes out as the AI will be converted into a chatbot that lets users have conversations, turning Siri into a Gemini or ChatGPT like AI built within Apple Devices like the Mac, iPhone and iPad, without the need for an app.

Stuart Bowers was the Siri executive that left Apple to join DeepMind, the AI research laboratory of Google. Other researchers like Bailin Wang, Yinfei Yang, Zirui Wang and Haoxuan You have left the company. The Siri coming out in iOS 27 will rival Gemini 3 and is said to be more capable.