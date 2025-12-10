Apple Losing Two More Executives

Apple has announced that Lisa Jackson, the Vice President of Environment, and Kate Adams, Apple General Counsel and Senior Vice President, are stepping down from their positions to retire next year, with Jennifer Newstead replacing Adams as the company’s senior vice president and general counsel in 2026.

Adams joined Apple in 2017 and has a background of working for Honeywell. Jackson has been with Apple since 2013, and prior that served as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States. This announcement came shortly after Alan Dye, lead of the interface designer team parted ways with Apple and the retirement announcement made by John Giannandrea, chief of AI for Apple.

Jackson also had other responsibilities like social and environmental initiatives, which will be handled by Sabih Khan, Chief Operating Officer. A lot of Apple executives have retired this year, with Tim Cook also rumored to retire from being Apple’s CEO as early as next year.