Apple

Apple Losing Two More Executives

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Losing Two More Executives

Apple has announced that Lisa Jackson, the Vice President of Environment, and Kate Adams, Apple General Counsel and Senior Vice President, are stepping down from their positions to retire next year, with Jennifer Newstead replacing Adams as the company’s senior vice president and general counsel in 2026.


Adams joined Apple in 2017 and has a background of working for Honeywell. Jackson has been with Apple since 2013, and prior that served as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States. This announcement came shortly after Alan Dye, lead of the interface designer team parted ways with Apple and the retirement announcement made by John Giannandrea, chief of AI for Apple.

Apple Losing Two More Executives

Jackson also had other responsibilities like social and environmental initiatives, which will be handled by Sabih Khan, Chief Operating Officer. A lot of Apple executives have retired this year, with Tim Cook also rumored to retire from being Apple’s CEO as early as next year.


Latest News
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
1 Min Read
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
1 Min Read
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple to Light Up Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
Apple to Light Up  Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
1 Min Read
John Giannandrea Removed From Executive Leader Page
John Giannandrea Removed From Executive Leader Page
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?