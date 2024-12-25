Apple

Apple M5 chip might go in Macs starting next year

By Samantha Wiley
M5 Chip

Ming-Chi Kuo laid out a timeline on which Mac products will start having the M5 chip.

Mass production of the latest M5 chip is expected to begin in 2025, with the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips following in the second half of 2025. Then, the M5 Ultra Chip will go into mass production the year after. It’s believed that the M5 will follow the same M4 order, with the MacBook Pro getting it in October of 2025, then the MacBook Air in 2026. After that, the Mac Pro and Mac Studio will debut in late 2026 or 2027. The Mac mini and iMac do not have a specific timeline yet, although both are not annual refreshes.

Kuo mentioned that TSMC will be in charge of the M5 chip manufacturing, using the N3P process. It’s worth noting that M2 Ultra chips are used to power Apple Intelligence.

