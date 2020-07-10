Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad is now available for $130

Amazon has different ways to offer discounts on various products on sale. Apple products are also available with discounts. These are either discount on actual prices or through checkouts.

One of the products that you can buy on Amazon and save some money when you perform checkout is the Space Gray Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric keypad. Amazon is offering a $7.45 discount at checkout.

The original price of this product is $149. So, if you purchase it on Amazon you will only need to pay $141.55.

Apple Magic Keyboard

This wireless rechargeable numeric Keyboard is an excellent choice for all your Apple devices. It has a great design and it is also very lightweight. This keyboard has an extended layout. It also has easy to use document navigation controls. It also has full-size arrow keys. The full-sized arrow keys are excellent for gaming.

This Keyboard uses a scissor mechanism under each key. This mechanism increases the stability of the key. It is this mechanism and the design of the keys that give you a precise typing experience with extra comfort. With the full numeric keys now you can work all your calculations with ease.

Now you have a chance to save $7.45 on buying this Apple Magic keyboard on Amazon.